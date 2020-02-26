Rwanda’s finance minister seeks to boost spending by 4,8pc

KIGALI — Rwanda’s Finance minister Uzziel Ndagijimana has asked parliament to raise the government’s spending for the financial year to June by 4,8 percent.

The East African economy, which is mainly dependent on farming and services like hospitality, grew by an average of 10,9 percent in the first nine months of last year, Ndagijimana said.

The government’s motion is almost certain to pass through parliament where President Paul Kagame’s ruling party has full control.

The additional expenditure will increase the government’s spending to 3,02 trillion francs ($3,29 billion), with the extra cash funding the hiring of new doctors and other government programmes, the minister said.

He said the extra cash will be raised through tax revenues and other non-tax revenues, without providing more details. — Reuters