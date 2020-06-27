SA businessman under spotlight over diamond company

MARTIN Simmons a prominent South African businessman has withdrawn false allegations he had levelled against Harare based lawyer Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga, in a bid to push him out of a diamond beneficiation company in which both parties are shareholders.

In an affidavit, Simmons wrote to both the police and Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) registering his intention to withdraw the false allegations and categorically stated that all the company books and his relationship with his partners was all in order.

“I had filed a criminal complaint with the CID CCD ref (NR) dr122/03/020) against Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga.

“I wish to withdraw that complaint fully and unequivocally absolve Mr Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga of any criminal conduct whatsoever.

“I have knowledge that my full investment is with the company recorded as a loan account in my favour. My financial interests are secure. Simmonds has a pending case in which he allegedly prejudiced businesswoman Rebecca Siziba of US$40 million using the same modus operandi of cooking unsubstantiated fraud allegations to his shareholders.

Both parties were partners in Bamslove Investments where Simmons came in as an investor and accused Siziba of fraud.

Pursuant of his plan of mudslinging and attempting to elbow out local partners, Simmons, filed allegations against Nzarayapenga to the police and LSZ but the burden to prove compelled him to withdraw the charges.

It later turned out there were flimsy allegations, according to records seen by this publication.

He was accused of creating a fictitious loan account with the help of his accomplice Barry Knight and used it to defraud company assets.

The was revealed in a letter of demand sent to Simmons by her lawyer Messrs VJ Mpofu dated April 2.

Both Nzarayapenga and Simmons could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, this matter has opened a can of worms on how cash rich investors come in as ‘good Samaritans’ and Nicodemusly try to grab the same company in complete violation of the Companies act.

This has been prevalent in the mining sector.

“There are no pending issues pending between us arising out of the investment or any other matter,” read part of the affidavit.

He further instructed his lawyers Mutuso, Taruvinga and Mhiribidi to communicate same in writing.