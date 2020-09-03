SA’s Eskom rolls out stage 4 power cuts

ESKOM provided one hour’s notice yesterday afternoon that load-shedding would be ramped up to stage 4 as of 3pm.

This, said the power utility, was due to “exceptionally high demand” with cold weather placing additional demand on the grid. The power cuts will continue into the weekend.

Load-shedding at stage 4 continues until 10pm.

“Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns, as well as the additional demand caused by the cold weather, Eskom will escalate the level of load-shedding,” the power utility said in a statement.

“Load-shedding will persist throughout the weekend as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible. Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load-shedding should there be any further developments.”

The embattled utility said load-shedding was necessary to conserve and replenish its emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system.-TimesLive