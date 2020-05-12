Scammers Are Selling Coronavirus “Cures” On The Dark Web

Atlas VPN recently published a report on how Coronavirus cures have started popping up on the dark web. The dark web is a section of the internet that is not indexed by search engines and requires special browsers to access. This makes it easy for people offering illegal services e.g Coronavirus, kidnappings and all kinds of nastiness.

Because most of the activity in this part of the internet is illegal some of the information in this article will definitely creep a lot of people out – it certainly creeped me out but I thought it would be interesting to share nonetheless.

DISCLAIMER. Techzim does not promote any of the items or services mentioned in the article. The research by Atlas VPN was conducted solely for educational purposes.

Fake Covid-19 cures

Another website is selling blood and saliva of a supposedly recovered Coronavirus patient $1000;

It’s expected that more of these fake cures will pop up on the dark web over the next 2 years;

Most of the websites offering the above websites were actually proven to be scams – meaning those who paid were actually ripped off.

The Atlas VPN report made sure to mention that organ trading is commonplace on the dark web;

Human organs and body parts have been sold on the darknet for a while now. The World Health Organisation estimates that there are 10 thousand illegal surgeries performed in one year, typically due to waiting patients fearing they will not survive until they get the organ. Atlas VPN blog post

