Sergio Ramos makes history

REAL Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said he hopes he can get a few more records after his 100th goal for the club.

Ramos’ header gave Real a 2-0 lead against Inter Milan as they eventually won 3-2 for their first Champions League win of the season.

That was his 55th header for the club – on top of 21 penalties, two free-kicks and 22 goals using his feet from open play.

“It’s not bad,” the 34-year-old said. “Individual records are secondary, but you like hitting them. As long as they keep on helping the side win then hopefully I can get a few more.”

He has scored 14 Champions League goals across 11 seasons (only Raul and Karim Benzema have scored in more Champions League seasons for Real than Ramos). He has netted a record 74 in La Liga (including two for Sevilla), seven in the Spanish Cup and a smattering across other competitions.

In total he has played 659 times for the club and won 22 trophies.

The records keep tumbling

Ramos has scored 23 goals for Spain – which makes him the top scoring defender in international history – and another three for Sevilla, giving him a career total of 126 goals.

He became the top scoring defender in La Liga history back in June, overtaking Ronald Koeman’s record of 67. – bbc.com