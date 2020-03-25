Spanish Football Federation pledges 500m euros to help club

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will launch a fund worth 500 million euros (£457m) to help clubs struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will help clubs who cannot claim back lost television rights from the period when matches are not played.

It would be paid back over a period of five years.

In addition, the RFEF also pledged to loan four million euros (£3.7m) to non-professional men’s and women’s teams.