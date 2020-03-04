Special measures for F1 due to coronavirus

BAHRAIN is instigating special measures for Formula 1 personnel working at its grand prix later this month in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Gulf state has imposed a 14-day quarantine on travellers from countries where outbreaks are most severe, including Italy, home of Ferrari.

But authorities are planning an expedited process for F1 personnel to limit the effect of the restrictions.

F1 is working on introducing a similar arrangement in Vietnam.

The south-east Asian country, whose inaugural race is the third of the season after Australia and Bahrain, has also imposed a 14-day quarantine period on anyone arriving from Italy.

This could threaten the race if authorities are not able to reach a suitable agreement with F1.

A race would not be held in a country that denies access to any team due to coronavirus restrictions, said F1 managing director Ross Brawn.

“Obviously if a team makes its own choice not to go to a race, that’s their decision,” he told Reuters.

“But where a team is prevented from going to a race because of a decision of the country then it’s difficult to have a fair competition.” – bbc.com