Special occasion take away from Sabai Thai

FORTY years ago, in Rufaro Stadium, a youthful Prince Charles stood by as the Union Jack was lowered for the last time in Zimbabwe, and Bob Marley and the Wailers belted out ‘Viva Zimbabwe’ to an ecstatic audience. Our futures seemed assured and the whole world wished our newly independent country well. For the lucky few, it is said, life begins at forty, but for many Zimbabweans, life is falling apart.

Even so, it felt important to celebrate Independence Day, in spite of being under lockdown, and having dwindling supplies in the pantry. Feeling like old Mother Hubbard who went to her cupboard, and found the shelves bare, I surveyed a remaining tin of bully beef and a packet of instant soup on the pantry shelf. Hardly the ingredients to cook up a storm!

Normally I would have booked a table at one of Harare’s many fine restaurants for a celebratory dinner, but with the current closure of all but essential businesses, restaurant owners have found themselves laying off staff, deep cleaning their premises, trying out new menus and recipes at home, or simply sitting back and twiddling their thumbs. With hospitality in crisis, some enterprising restaurateurs have sent out messages on WhatsApp and FaceBook that they are now offering take aways with a delivery service. The timing couldn’t have been better to hear that Sabai Thai, one of my fave restaurants and only four kilometres from my house, had re-opened their kitchen. After hearing only bad news on Radio Africa, it was time to celebrate with a special occasion take away.

George and I lingered over Sabai Thai’s online menu, and then phoned in an order for a starter platter for two, pork belly stir fry, and a large portion of egg fried rice, requesting delivery time for 1.15 pm. Right on time the gate bell rang and Sabai Thai’s delivery vehicle whizzed up to the front door. Driver Cain leaped out of the car wearing spotless white gloves and face mask, and carrying a cooler box containing our order.

Before you could say Bob’s your uncle, we had unpacked the feast. Since it was a celebration, it didn’t seem acceptable to eat from the plastic cartons, so I decanted everything onto a platter and into two china bowls. After raising a glass of Castle Lite to Zimbabwe, we turned our attention to the starter platter. A sweet chilli and a peanut butter dipping sauce accompanied delicious crisp spring rolls, chicken satay skewers, plump tempura prawns and crunchy chicken nuggets.

Crispy pork belly stir fry is a seriously good dish. Crisp, yet succulent and tender it is stir fried with broccoli, cauliflower and green peppers, and briefly simmered in a wok with the sweet and earthy flavours of oyster sauce, the dark, rich and salty addition of soy sauce and the savoury umami of mushroom sauce. Some like it hot (my preference), but you can also order medium or mild. Eaten with freshly made egg fried rice, this dish was a winner.

Whether you live in the Brooke, Avondale, Arcadia or Monavale, ring 0776 743 775 to place your order and Sabai Thai’s gallant drivers will deliver your take away meal of choice, saving you the hassle of shopping or cooking. Transport costs are based on mileage.

To make the most of your take away experience, order direct from the restaurant you’ve chosen, thus avoiding paying commission to a delivery provider.

Prepare before your order arrives by setting your table and warming your serving dishes and plates.

Your meal will have been prepared, packed and delivered ultra hygienically, but if you would rather not come face to face with your delivery driver, make sure to leave a tip for him on your doorstep!

This morning messages arrived from three more restaurants offering exciting take away menus. I hope to let you know about them in due course.

Independence celebrations have been muted this year, but with some luck we’ll be together again with our family and friends long before 18 April 2021. A Matter of Taste with Charlotte Malakoff Comments to: cmalakoff@gmail.com