Sports honour Duke of Edinburgh

THE Premier League, EFL, Premiership Rugby, F1 and British Horseracing have adjusted their schedules “as a mark of respect” to avoid clashing with Saturday’s funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99 on Friday and his funeral will be held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 17 April.

A national minute’s silence will be held at 15:00.

The Football Association recommends no games played between 14:45 and 16:15.

In addition, a minute’s silence should be observed before matches and black armbands worn.

All flags at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park will also fly at half-mast.

A statement said: “The FA’s thoughts continue to be with Her Majesty the Queen, our president, HRH the Duke of Cambridge, and the wider royal family during this difficult time.”

In the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ home game against Sheffield United, which had been scheduled to kick off at 15:00, will be moved to 22:15.

The 32 fixtures set for 17:00 in the Championship, League One and League Two will take place at either 12:30 or 19:30.

Clubs are able to determine which time suits them, with Sunday also a possible option.

The National League has confirmed its 17:00 kick-offs are moving to 14:30.

However, the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley will remain at 19:30. – bbc.com