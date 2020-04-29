Strive Masiyiwa Gets More Interaction Than Zuckerberg & Bill Gates On Facebook

Recently published data from analytics company Crowd Tangle shows just how popular Econet Wireless Global CEO Strive Masiyiwa is compared to other business leaders on Facebook

No other business leader gets as many interactions

Because Mr Masiyiwa is constantly posting and interacting with his followers on the social media platform he ranks first for interactions with his combined interactions for January, February and March coming in at 7.8 million interactions.

Closest in that regard is Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg who has 7.53 million interactions in the same period.

Both business leaders saw a significant jump in interaction in the month of March signifying more people spending more time on social media because of lockdowns.

Page likes

Masiyiwa is no slouch when it comes to page likes either. He places third in that regard only ranking behind Zuckerberg (116.7 million likes) and Bill Gates (20.26m) with 4.25 m likes.

Since the start of 2020, the number of Facebook users who like Masiyiwa’s page has grown by just under half a million users (498.1k) with the biggest spike coming in March (224 000). In this regard he is the second highest with Bill Gates gaining 863 200+ likes in the same period. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





