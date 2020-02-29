Sun Yang: Eight-year ban for Chinese Olympic champion

China’s three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has been banned for eight years for missing a doping test in September 2018.

The 28-year-old was initially cleared of wrongdoing by Fina, the swimming federation, in January 2019.

Following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), the decision has been overturned.

An eight-year ban was imposed on Sun because this was his second offence.

He had served a three-month suspension in 2014 for taking prohibited stimulant Trimetazidine.

Sun told China’s Xinhua news agency that he plans to appeal against the decision.

He said: “This is unfair. I firmly believe in my innocence.”

Fina said it would implement the decision “notwithstanding any further legal action and as directed”.