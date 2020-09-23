Tamar Braxton says she has a ‘second chance’ after suicide attempt

Tamar Braxton is thanking God for her “second chance” after surviving an attempted suicide in July.

“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart,” Braxton, 43, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Monday alongside a photo of herself smiling at a mirror. “Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star went on to explain that over the past few years she forgot to love herself and “put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself.”

On July 16, Braxton overdosed on prescription medication and was found unresponsive by her boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Page Six exclusively reported that weeks before, the singer sent her bosses at WeTV a scathing letter in which she compared the network to “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers,” and added, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”

The network and Braxton since have parted ways.

Seemingly referencing the WeTV drama, Braxton’s note continued, “I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many ‘angry black girl’ narratives. I’m not angry at all.”

Braxton also said in her message that she’s been battling mental health for a while now.

“Let me tell y’all is not a joke,” she writes. “Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you ‘crazy.’ I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected.

“I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me.”

“Braxton Family Values” ran from 2011-2019 and featured Tamar and her sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina and their mother Evelyn.

And despite posting a lengthy tribute on Instagram in August to Adefeso for “saving my life,” he filed for a restraining order against her a month later.