Tech Highlights From The President’s 3rd 100-Day Cycle

Ever since President Mnangagwa became President (officially in August 2018) he’s set out 100-day cycles where targets are set and at the end of 100 days we can follow up on which targets where met and another cycle begins with new targets.

The 3rd 100-day cycle just ended and the most recent Cabinet Decisions Matrix meeting shared some updates. Whilst most of it was non-tech stuff there were a few highlights which concern Zim’s tech field:

6 384 Prepaid meters installed countrywide

5 base stations installed and commissioned in Beitbridge, Mutare, Bindura, Binga and Nyanga

8 projects under the Geospatial Aeronautical and Space Science Capability for Zim completed

eRecruitment for nurses operationalised

The installation of prepaid meters will hopefully improve ZESA’s revenue collection and go a long way in getting us out of this crippling power crisis which is another negative thing for startups and businesses to contend with when the business environment is already harsh.

