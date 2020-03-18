March 18, 2020
Techzim WhatsApp Bot Providing Zimbabwe Relevant Info On Coronavirus
In addition to airtime and rates, the Techzim bot will now also provide information on the Coronavirus.
By simply sending the word Corona to the TZ bot (+263717684274) on WhatsApp you’ll get access to the following information:
- What Coronavirus is (send keyword what) ;
- symptoms for Coronavirus (send keyword symptom) ;
- how to protect yourself and others (send keyword protect) ;
- how testing for COVID 19 works (send keyword test) ;
- get the current statistics on COVID 19 (send keyword stats) ;
- the official position in Zimbabwe regarding COVID 19 (send keyword Zim) ;
- how to self isolate if you have symptoms(send keyword isolate) ;
- popular COVID 19 myths and facts (send keyword facts) ;
- share the service with others (send keyword share).
The information on the chatbot can be accessed in 3 languages; English, Shona and Ndebele.
