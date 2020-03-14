Close Sidebar
March 14, 2020

TelOne Announces New Prices For Broadband Packages

Telone Fibre billboard

TelOne has announced the new pricing for their broadband offerings which have been effected from today (14 March).

Package Name Data Cap Tariff (RTGS$)
HOME BROADBAND PACKAGES
Home Basic 10GB $262
Home Extra 15GB $280
Home Basic Night 20GB $331
Home Plus 30GB $435
Home Plus Night 60GB $559
Home Premier 60GB $731
Home Premier Night 120GB $942
Home Boost 200GB $1050
Infinity Pro 500GB $1548
Intense Unlimited $2087
SME BROADBAND PACKAGES
Infinity Supreme Unlimited $2609
Intense Extra Unlimited $3478
BLAZE LTE PACKAGES
Blaze Lite 8GB $242
Blaze Extra 15GB $366
Blaze Boost 20GB $456
Blaze Ultra 40GB $736
Blaze Trailblazer 100GB $1107
Blaze Supernova Unlimited $2181
PUBLIC WIFI
1GB $18
2.5GB $36
6GB $90

