TelOne Announces New Prices For Broadband Packages

TelOne has announced the new pricing for their broadband offerings which have been effected from today (14 March).

Package Name Data Cap Tariff (RTGS$) HOME BROADBAND PACKAGES Home Basic 10GB $262 Home Extra 15GB $280 Home Basic Night 20GB $331 Home Plus 30GB $435 Home Plus Night 60GB $559 Home Premier 60GB $731 Home Premier Night 120GB $942 Home Boost 200GB $1050 Infinity Pro 500GB $1548 Intense Unlimited $2087 SME BROADBAND PACKAGES Infinity Supreme Unlimited $2609 Intense Extra Unlimited $3478 BLAZE LTE PACKAGES Blaze Lite 8GB $242 Blaze Extra 15GB $366 Blaze Boost 20GB $456 Blaze Ultra 40GB $736 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB $1107 Blaze Supernova Unlimited $2181 PUBLIC WIFI 1GB $18 2.5GB $36 6GB $90

