TelOne & Eutelsat to bring broadband connection to Zimbabwe

Multi-year agreement leveraging unparalleled flexibility of EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite

Latest agreement in sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the strong demand for internet services on the African continent

EUTELSAT Communications’ (Euronext Paris: ETL), and TelOne (Pvt) Limited, one of Zimbabwe’s leading Internet Service Providers, have signed a master service agreement to bring high quality satellite broadband to Zimbabwe.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement with Eutelsat’s broadband division, Konnect Africa, beginning in March 2021, TelOne (Pvt) Limited will leverage the operational flexibility and power of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to bring connectivity to households and businesses located in remote and rural locations across Zimbabwe.

EUTELSAT KONNECT is a new-generation, High Throughput Satellite offering unprecedented operational flexibility that has been gradually entering service since November 2020. With 75 Gbps of Ka-band capacity across a network of 65 spotbeams, it provides quasi-complete coverage of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Commenting on the agreement, Chipo Mtasa, Managing Director of TelOne (Pvt) Limited said: “By securing this premium capacity and service we will be able to pursue our mission of offering fast, reliable broadband services at an affordable price to homes, businesses, educational institutions and Government departments all over Zimbabwe. We are passionate about making long lasting and meaningful connections through our services, and this will now become a reality for customers in even the remotest regions, in line with in our vision for a digitally enabled society by 2023”.

Guido Merien-van Sprundel of Eutelsat, sales director for Southern Africa of Eutelsat added: “We are delighted to begin this partnership with TelOne (Pvt) Limited to bring Ka-band connectivity to businesses and consumers in Zimbabwe. This agreement, which extends our service to yet another African nation, reflects the significant demand on the African continent for reliable internet services and we look forward to supporting TelOne (Pvt) Limited for many years to come. ”

