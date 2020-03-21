Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech TelOne Introduces Limited Time Discount For One Of Its Packages To Help Limit Coronavirus Spread
Tech
March 21, 2020

TelOne Introduces Limited Time Discount For One Of Its Packages To Help Limit Coronavirus Spread

Print
EMail

With the first known COVID-19 case being confirmed last night, it’s as good a time as any to start taking as many precautions as possible to avoid contracting and further spreading the virus.

TelOne is playing its part and has announced a discounted Home Intense Package to encourage people to “effectively work and learn from home”.

The world has been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak and we, as TelOne, understand the adverse economic impact it has brought. To help you contain and reduce your risk of being infected, we are offering a 10% discount on our Home Intense Unlimited bundle to schools providing e-learning and organisations wishing to have their staff work from home.

This offer is available for a group of 10 people or more who purchase the bundle at once.

The package which normally costs $2087 will now set you back $1879 but as explained above you have to be in a group of 10+ people making it more applicable to businesses and students

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge




If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post TelOne Introduces Limited Time Discount For One Of Its Packages To Help Limit Coronavirus Spread appeared first on Techzim.