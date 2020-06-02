TelOne Reviews Prices For Modems, LTE SIM Cards & Other Hardware

Starting from the 1st of this month a number of Customer-Premise Equipment (CPEs) items on sale from TelOne saw an upwards price revision.

Wait, “What are CPEs you ask”? It’s any terminal (and associated equipment) located at a subscriber’s premises. In this particular instance, most of them are modems and you’re better of just thinking of it as telecoms hardware: CPE Item Old Price (ZW$) New Price (ZW$) US$ Price ADSL Modem 3 000 5 200 50 FTTH Modem 6 600 11 400 110 Wireless Router 3 300 5 720 55 Ka Band Kit 63 000 109 200 1 050 Telephone handset 1 200 2 080 20 Cordless handset 2 700 4 680 45 LTE indoor modem 6 600 11 440 110 LTE Mi-Fi 4 200 7 280 70 LTE Sim Card 10 104 1 ADSL Modem Insurance 75 130 1 FTTH Modem insurance 198 343 2 Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





