Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech TelOne Reviews Prices For Modems, LTE SIM Cards & Other Hardware
Tech
June 3, 2020

TelOne Reviews Prices For Modems, LTE SIM Cards & Other Hardware

Print
EMail

Starting from the 1st of this month a number of Customer-Premise Equipment (CPEs) items on sale from TelOne saw an upwards price revision.

Wait, “What are CPEs you ask”? It’s any terminal (and associated equipment) located at a subscriber’s premises. In this particular instance, most of them are modems and you’re better of just thinking of it as telecoms hardware:

CPE Item Old Price (ZW$) New Price (ZW$) US$ Price
ADSL Modem 3 000 5 200 50
FTTH Modem 6 600 11 400 110
Wireless Router 3 300 5 720 55
Ka Band Kit 63 000 109 200 1 050
Telephone handset 1 200 2 080 20
Cordless handset 2 700 4 680 45
LTE indoor modem 6 600 11 440 110
LTE Mi-Fi 4 200 7 280 70
LTE Sim Card 10 104 1
ADSL Modem Insurance 75 130 1
FTTH Modem insurance 198 343 2

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge







If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post TelOne Reviews Prices For Modems, LTE SIM Cards & Other Hardware appeared first on Techzim.