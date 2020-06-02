TelOne Reviews Prices For Modems, LTE SIM Cards & Other Hardware
Starting from the 1st of this month a number of Customer-Premise Equipment (CPEs) items on sale from TelOne saw an upwards price revision.
Wait, “What are CPEs you ask”? It’s any terminal (and associated equipment) located at a subscriber’s premises. In this particular instance, most of them are modems and you’re better of just thinking of it as telecoms hardware:
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
CPE Item
Old Price (ZW$)
New Price (ZW$)
US$ Price
ADSL Modem
3 000
5 200
50
FTTH Modem
6 600
11 400
110
Wireless Router
3 300
5 720
55
Ka Band Kit
63 000
109 200
1 050
Telephone handset
1 200
2 080
20
Cordless handset
2 700
4 680
45
LTE indoor modem
6 600
11 440
110
LTE Mi-Fi
4 200
7 280
70
LTE Sim Card
10
104
1
ADSL Modem Insurance
75
130
1
FTTH Modem insurance
198
343
2
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
The post TelOne Reviews Prices For Modems, LTE SIM Cards & Other Hardware appeared first on Techzim.