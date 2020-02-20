Close Sidebar
Tech
February 20, 2020

TelOne’s LTE Service Gets Price Hike

TelOne has announced that their LTE-reliant Blaze service will is getting a price bump with

The revised TelOne Blaze tariffs increase are shown in the table below:

Package Data Value Old RTGS$ Price Price New RTGS$ Price
Blaze lite 8GB $54 $108
Blaze extra 15GB $82 $145
Blaze Boost 20GB $102 $179
Blaze Ultra 40GB $165 $289
Blaze TrailBlazer 100GB $248 $435
Blaze Unlimited Unlimited $289 $855

