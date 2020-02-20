February 20, 2020
TelOne’s LTE Service Gets Price Hike
TelOne has announced that their LTE-reliant Blaze service will is getting a price bump with
The revised TelOne Blaze tariffs increase are shown in the table below:
Package
Data Value
Old RTGS$ Price Price
New RTGS$ Price
Blaze lite
8GB
$54
$108
Blaze extra
15GB
$82
$145
Blaze Boost
20GB
$102
$179
Blaze Ultra
40GB
$165
$289
Blaze TrailBlazer
100GB
$248
$435
Blaze Unlimited
Unlimited
$289
$855
