The 1st Online Seedstars Summit Pitch Competition Gathers 5 000+ Participants – You Can Rewatch It Too

Seedstars, the Swiss-based private group with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets, gathered 5,419 participants to its first Online Summit on April 3rd, 2020.

The company decided to digitally redesign its Global Summit, to ensure the safety of its partners and community in the scope of the exceptional COVID-19 crisis.

In 2020, we face the unexpected. Disruptive new challenges await us. With the Coronavirus crisis spreading all over the world, we at Seedstars want to continue positively impacting people’s lives through technology and innovation. Today, we do so by bringing our annual Global Summit online. Seedstars’ Co-Founder Pierre-Alain Masson during an online press conference

The event began on Monday 30th March, with three virtual Bootcamp Days that brought together the competing startups and mentors in over 270 mentoring sessions. The startups also had an opportunity to be introduced to investors in the Seedstars network, which resulted in 154 meetings over the course of the first part of the week.

April 3rd, the Summit Day, brought content to a much wider audience, reaching over 2 million people, totalling 19,562 pre-event registrations and 5,419 unique viewers. The Summit offered a full live program divided in three parts: The Mag, The Documentary and The Competition.

The Mag explored topics such as Accessibility, Education, Environment and Migration in short video formats that aimed to raise awareness and showcase solutions worked on by the startups in the field. The Documentary explored the journey of entrepreneurs from their local realities all the way to Lausanne, Switzerland, where the Seedstars Summit usually happens physically. The Competition presented a new format for the finals of the Seedstars World Competition, as it included a Q&A and deliberation from the jury, composed of five investors specialised in emerging markets.

The broadcasted Online Seedstars Summit took place on the new media platform Seedstars Life, open for everyone to watch or rewatch the event. The platform also hosts other topics and formats connected to this year’s theme: “Beyond”, such as podcasts where winning startups tell their success stories and in-depth articles exploring innovative solutions developed in emerging markets. The platform also presents inspirational stories of entrepreneurs going against all odds to fulfil their ambitions.

Seedstars Insights

In parallel, a new project named Seedstars Insights has been released to give a better understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape in over 80 countries through a network of over 150,000 people. The full report is yet to be published, but it is already possible to explore the map out of each country based on the number of high-growth companies present in the market.

