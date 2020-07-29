The financial rise of Mike Tyson  

… Boasted by Hollywood roles and cannabis farm



MIKE TYSON is on the comeback trail – and things are looking good.



With a successful podcast, marijuana ranch, Hollywood film cameos upcoming biopic and the much-anticipated eight-round exhibition fight scheduled for September 12, Iron Mike, 54 appears to be living the good life again.

But gone are the days of the sort of outlandish lavish spending that saw him blow his estimated US$415 million fortune between 1992 and 2002 and file for bankruptcy back in 2003.

In fact, the ‘Baddest Man’ on the Planet has even managed to become a millionaire again – having recovered from eye-watering debt of around US$23,3 million at one point.

But how did he manage to blow that fortune in the first place? And how has he managed to rebuild his wealth? SunSport takes a look.

At his peak in the 90s, Mike Tyson was one of the most famous men on the planet, having conquered the heavyweight division.

And he certainly enjoyed the spoils of his success, throwing lavish parties and revelling in the taste of glory.

These bashes included his 30th birthday party, attended by a star-studded 700-strong guest list including future president Donald Trump – with the night setting him back an eye-watering US$414 000.

In the 90s he also built quite the car collection, including the rare Lamborghini LM002 – worth over US$130 000 factoring in inflation.

Tyson bought a Cadillac Escalade and Hummer H2 – adding another US$182,000 worth of motors to his collection.

It wasn’t just big SUVs that joined his fleet, however, as he also purchased a US$519 000 Bentley Continental SC.

Overall, The Richest claim that Tyson spent more than US$4,5 million on his luxury car collection.

In addition to his wheels, Iron Mike collated an even more impressive collection of luxury mansions.

These included a giant estate in Connecticut that he bought for US$3 million… and 18 months later unsuccessfully tried to flog for US$22,7 million.

The property included 24 bathrooms, a four storey elevator, swimming pool, cinema room, disco and NBA standard outdoor basketball court.

He also bought a US$2,4 million mansion in Nevada, and a similarly heftily-priced pad in Los Angeles.

Tyson treated ex-wife Robin Givens to an infamous US$2,26 million solid gold bathtub, enabling her to relax in style – but burning what would be a rather deep hole in the pocket of most sportsmen.

Even more infamous than that, were his two pet tigers, which set him back US$71 000 each – and a whole lot more in keeping them looked after – with just their food costing US$194000-a-year.

Tyson also loved his jewellery, and was the proud owner of a stunning US$824,000 Piaget watch.

Following his 2003 bankruptcy Tyson, by this point sporting his iconic face tattoo, fought twice more professionally – losing bouts to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride respectively.

He pleaded guilty to charges of cocaine possession and driving under influence in two years later, serving 24 hours in jail and being made to take part in community service upon his release. But since then, things have looked up for Iron Mike.

He properly launched his career on screen by playing an altered version of himself in the hit American comedy The Hangover.

And he has since appeared in other titles including Ip man 3 – and even a 2015 Madonna track.

Tyson has also launched his successful podcast, Hotboxin, as well as collaborating with Spike Lee on a touring one-man show.

Alongside business partner Alki David, he has started a cannabis empire that earns US$648 ,000-a-month – with plans for a 418-acre weed resort reportedly in the works.

Tyson has now cleared his debts, and has a net worth of around US$3,1 million.

Having learnt from previous mistakes, and with his boxing comeback in the works – you certainly wouldn’t bet against that figure rising once more.

Tyson’s long awaited comeback against Roy Jones Jr will cost a staggering US$49,99 to watch on pay per view, feature an undercard fight between Jake Paul and an NBA player, and be shown on a new rival to TikTok.

According to The Athletic, the eight-round exhibition bout on September 12 will be available through cable, satellite, and Triller, a social media network rival to TikTok. Pre-orders for the pay per view will be available on August 26, according to Triller’s website, Tyson on Triller.

For the price, viewers will be treated to a three-hour show with multiple fights, one of which will see YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA guard Nate Robinson go head-to-head,

It will also feature as yet undisclosed “iconic musical performances,” according to boxing blog Bad Left Hook.

While pricey, the event is still cheaper than a number of the other major PPV boxing events in recent years. The February 2020 rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder cost US$79,99, while the 2017 bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor set fans back a whopping $99.99 in high definition.

Meanwhile, George Foreman has urged Tyson and Jones Jr. to cancel their return to the ring out of fear for their safeties.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, announced on Thursday that they had scheduled a much-anticipated eight-round exhibition fight for September 12.

Tyson most recently set foot inside the ring 15 years ago, when he quit midway through his fight against Kevin McBride, while Jones continued to fight regularly until his retirement in February 2018.