The MultiChoice Talent Factory Launches FREE Online Masterclasses

The MultiChoice Talent Factory has launched a series of online masterclasses on its portal, offering exclusive access to practical skills workshops led by experts in the world of film and television.

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the online masterclasses were started on March 30 and would continue indefinitely, providing a boost to all film-makers, especially those in isolation or lockdown.

Anyone who missed out on the live MTF master classes in Zimbabwe in February will be able to catch up with these modules, recorded to watch from home, or indeed anywhere. The Produce Like a ‘Pro’ series fills an industry need for easier access to training material, tutorials and related templates. The recorded master classes have been filmed and packaged by MTF students from the MTF academies in Lagos, Nairobi and Lusaka, supported by with leading industry experts including Tunde Kelani, Christian Epps and Steve Gukas. Liz Dziva

The masterclasses are available to the 25 000 registered users with a profile on the MTF portal and newcomers are encouraged to register as soon as they wish to gain access to this free online facility for professionals.

The MTF portal was launched in March 2019 as the third touchpoint of MultiChoice Africa’s ground-breaking MTF initiative, providing a pan-African film and television digital marketplace for information sharing on all related areas for Africa’s creative industry. The MTF portal offers open, cost-free access to film creatives across Africa, who can showcase their talent, access opportunities, stay up to date with industry news and expand their industry networks. The current total of 25,000 registered profiles is expected to grow with the launch of the online masterclasses.

The portal is complemented by the three MTF academies providing ongoing training to students from across Africa, including the Lusaka academy that hosts learners from Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, and by live MTF masterclasses hosted in various countries from time to time.

The MTF portal is supported by various MultiChoice Africa partners, including Dolby, the New York Film Academy, Avid through JASCO Broadcast Solutions, Nihilent and other international and local industry organisations.

