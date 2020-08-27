The young woman who rose from a Harare suburb to the Formula One limelight

IT was always going to be in a year as upside down as 2020 that a disparate group of events that included the killing of a black man in Minneapolis in May colliding with the hard work and lifelong ambition of a young woman from Harare on a Formula One podium in Austria in July, absent of any crowd, would provide one of the year’s most endearing moments.

But this is exactly what happened when Stephanie Travers, the 26-year-old Petronas trackside fluid engineer working with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One (F1) team, became the first black woman to stand on an F1 podium, an outstanding achievement in a sport dominated by European men.

The moment she stepped onto the podium, Travers became a powerful reminder of why it is important to eradicate gender bias, racism and inequality. Here is a woman who, through her talent, hard work and dedication, has risen to the pinnacle of motorsport, and all she required from society to seize it was a fair chance.

As with the outrage that followed the killing of George Floyd a few months before that brought the US’s long, suppressed history of racial injustice into sharp focus and highlighted the glaring reality that people of colour are still treated differently to everybody else, Travers’s incredible achievement posed a very uncomfortable question: why had it taken so long?

Stephanie Travers at work inside the Petronas trackside mobile laboratory. Picture: STEVE ETHERINGTON FOR MERCEDES-BENZ GRAND PRIX

In 2010, the Malaysian petrochemical giant Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) became the title sponsor and technical partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. As part of its technical contribution, it custom-manufactures the Primax race fuel, Syntium gearbox and engine oil and Tutela transmission fluids the racing cars consume.

Petronas also staffs and equips the specialised mobile trackside laboratory that accompanies the team to all races. Extracting, testing and analysing the fuel, engine oil and transmission lubricant are the primary responsibility of Travers and her trackside laboratory colleague, En De Liow.

Over the course of a racing weekend, the duo will extract nine engine oil and six transmission lubricant samples per car, and 70-80 samples of fuel.

“I provide analysis of all the fluids we send trackside. In the case of analysing the fuel, we take a fingerprint from a fuel sample, and much like when you unlock your phone, the fingerprint has to match the standards of the ‘golden sample’ preapproved by the FIA [motorsport’s sanctioning body]. So much of the work I do at the beginning of a race week is to ensure the fuel complies with regulations,” says Travers.

There are serious consequences for getting the composition wrong — the team can be penalised and may forfeit qualifying places if it does not comply.

But the real expertise Travers provides is in the analysis of the engine oils and transmission fluids extracted from the cars after sessions. Over a racing weekend, Travers and Liow will analyse 132 oil tests, a process she describes as similar to what blood sampling does for humans — diagnose problems.

“What we are looking for is excessive wear. The presence of a combination of different metals in the oil sample can pinpoint exactly where there is a problem within the engine or gearbox. This allows our engineers to rectify it before it becomes a catastrophic failure,” says Travers.

Reliability has been a major factor in the almost unparalleled dominance the team has enjoyed in recent years, having won almost three out of every four races, and all six constructors’ championships held since the start of the 1.6l V6 hybrid turbo engine era in 2014.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas are well on their way to doing it again this season as they are leading the table. Five of Lewis Hamilton’s six world titles have been won with the current team over the course of the last six years. Travers and Liow, using their learning from the race environment, also work with the Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions team and the Mercedes high-performance powertrains unit, which builds the engine parts for the Mercedes F1 cars, to adapt and improve the fluids. In a nod to her employer, Travers says this technology and innovation filters its way down into the fuels and engine oils Petronas designs for standard road cars “like South Africans get at all Engen [a Petronas subsidiary] forecourts”.

An amazing race But being able to develop and use this expertise in the uber-competitive F1 environment meant Travers had to succeed in a process perhaps even more competitive than the racing itself. To step into the glamorous and rarefied world of F1, she had to beat more than 7,000 applicants in Petronas’s global talent search before landing the job. This culminated in an Amazing Race-style assignment across the centre of Kuala Lumpur to find the CEO of Petronas Lubricants International, before undertaking the final interview that led to Travers joining the team in February 2019. She says the induction into the team couldn’t have been any easier, with team members through to the drivers, Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, and team principal Toto Wolff embracing her “with open arms”. But the spark that lit the flame for her passion for F1 came in her childhood.

Stephanie Travers holds aloft the constructors’ trophy at the Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Styria, Austria, on July 12. Picture: STEVE ETHERINGTON FOR MERCEDES-BENZ GRAND PRIX