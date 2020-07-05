Tiger Woods makes decision on PGA tour’s next event

Recent videos have shown Tiger Woods making steady progress towards returning to the golf course.

Ahead of next week’s Workday Charity Open in Ohio, the 15-time major winner has made his decision. According to Steve DiMeglio, Woods is deciding to pass on the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.

Woods has not entered a PGA Tour event since the competition resumed last month. His last public outing on the golf course was his team-up with Peyton Manning to take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson for The Match: Champions for Charity in May.

But Woods has not swung a club for the PGA Tour since February. His most recent win came at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan this past October. He finished ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

As for when we might see Woods next, the Memorial Tournament in two weeks appears to be on the table. Golfweek writer Adam Schupak proposed last week that the Memorial might be an ideal fit.

Woods has performed well at the Memorial in the past and boasts a record five wins at the tournament. He won it three straight years between 1999 and 2001, and set a tournament record seven-stroke margin of victory in ’01.

His most recent win there came in 2012, when he beat Andres Romero and Rory Sabbatini by two strokes.

Whichever tournament Woods does show up for is going to be a big one though. With just one more win, Tiger will pass Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins in history.

When do you think Tiger Woods will make his return? – thespun