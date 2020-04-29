Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be ‘scrapped’ instead of delayed again

TOKYO 2020 president Yoshiro Mori has warned that next summer’s Olympic Games, already postponed to 2021, would be ‘scrapped’ if they could not take place next summer.

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government last month postponed the Games until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

But, with the pandemic’s worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is still a long way off, questions are being asked about whether a further delay might be needed.

But Mori has insisted that if the Games cannot go ahead as now planned next year then they will be axed completely.

‘No. In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped,’ Mori told Japanese sports daily Nikkan Sports, when asked if the Games could be postponed again until 2022.

If that was to be the case then they would become the first Games to be cancelled outside of wartime.

A state of emergency has been declared in Japan until May 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has reported around 13,000 cases and over 300 deaths to date. The country has the world’s oldest population and COVID-19 has proven particularly dangerous to the elderly.

The head of the Japanese Medical Association (JMA) has also warned that it would be ‘difficult’ to continue with the Games next year unless ‘an effective vaccine’ is produced between now and then.

‘Unless an effective vaccine is developed I think it will be difficult to hold the Olympics next year,’ JMA president Yoshitake Yokokura said on Tuesday.

‘I’m not saying at this point that they shouldn’t be held. The outbreak is not only confined to Japan… it’s a worldwide issue.’

Last week a specialist in infectious diseases also admitted the chances of the Games going ahead are slim.

‘To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year,’ said Kentaro Iwata, a professor at Kobe University.

‘Holding the Olympics needs two conditions; one, controlling Covid-19 in Japan, and controlling Covid-19 everywhere.’

‘I am very pessimistic about holding the Olympic Games next summer unless you hold them in a totally different structure such as no audience, or a very limited participation.’

International Olympic President Thomas Bach said earlier this month that organisers ‘could not manage a postponement beyond next summer at the latest’.

Scrapping the Games completely would also have huge financial implications, with the postponement already costing organisers a staggering $2.7billion (£2.3bn), Forbes has claimed.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto admitted it was too soon to know the price tag of their postponement and who would pay.

However he did acknowledge that Tokyo Olympic organisers had taken out insurance, but whether this covers a cancellation remains to be seen.

‘Tokyo 2020 has taken out several insurance policies,’ he said. ‘But whether the postponement of the games qualifies as an event that is covered is not clear yet.’

In a bid to ensure the current Games infrastructure is not wasted in the short term, the Athletes Village being built for the Olympics could be used as a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike confirmed last week that a development on Tokyo Bay is one of the options being considered.

The complex will include 24 buildings and eventually house up to 11,000 athletes during the Olympics. – dailymail.co.uk