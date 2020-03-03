Top 10 scorers in El Clasico history

After a sensational Clasico which Real Madrid triumphed to usurp fierce rivals FC Barcelona to the summit of LaLiga – we take a look at the top 10 scorers in the historical fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday evening marked a special occasion for Los Blancos as their club-record scorer witnessed a memorable victory from the stands.

His long-standing rival, Lionel Messi, lead Barcelona in the league encounter but was unable to inspire his side to victory as Los Blancos earned three points at home for the first time in five attempts.

Messi’s inability to find the net, coupled with the absence of Luis Suarez made sure there were no changes in the top 10 scorers list in which Ronaldo features.

With 11 goals, Suarez ranks ninth, just ahead of Mexico legend Hugo Sanchez, who netted 10 times in the clash between 1985 and 1992.

A total of seven Real legends make up the list, with Ronaldo and Sanchez listed amongst all-time greats Santillana, Ferenc Puskas, Francisco Gento, Raul Gonzales, and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Cesar Rodriguez, who starred for the Blaugrana between 1939 and 1955 is the only other player from the club, with 14 goals, to make the top 10 alongside Suarez and Messi. – kickoff.com