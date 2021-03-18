TOP GEAR: Honda Ballade Elegance 1.5 CVT…Anonymity guaranteed

THERE are so few new saloon cars around these days that if you want to remain anonymous, it’s not the type of car you need as the genre, despite its rarity, now stands out like a sore thumb among a sea of SUVs and bakkies.

There is an exception to the rule though and that’s the latest iteration of the 110mm longer Honda Ballade, especially one painted in anthracite grey that blends into the background. The model tested was the mid-range Elegance which is hemmed in by the RS at the top and the Comfort at the foot.

The design of this latest model is so conservative that despite its relative newness, no-one will pay too much attention. Such visual obscurity may have advantages for some owners who like to fly under the radar, but sadly, the mere fact that the Ballade lacks visual interest will surely count against it when it comes to sales.

As with most modern Hondas, the front and rear screens are heavily raked and the wheelbase is relatively long which helps release remarkable cabin space, but more of that in a moment. The flanks too are typically endowed with deep creases just below the shoulder line while the somewhat exposed wheel arches telegraph that the inner reaches of those arches are mostly devoid of plastic liners, another Honda India trait that exposes some rather nasty finishing detail within.

It’s a pity that this particular shortcut seems ingrained as the finish of the more visible bodywork is very good with tight and even panel gaps complemented by good paint gloss and by doors that open and close with precision. The LED tail lamps owe more than a smidgin to the latest 3-Series Beemer while the arrow-head frontal design is notable for its chrome highlighting and its swept-back halogen headlamp clusters (complemented by LED running lights) which rather flatter to deceive when it comes to swoopy shapes as far as the rest of the metalwork is concerned.

Smart alloy wheels are home to predictably conservative 185/60R15 Maxxis rubber that simply looks overwhelmed by the bodywork that gets a measure of protection from rear park sensors. Take a look at the photos and you’ll get the drift – but the fundis always say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, so let’s peel back that cover and take a peek inside.

Lo and behold, those smaller wheels and the long wheelbase liberate a cabin that’s big enough for a posse of paparazzi pursuing Harry and Meghan with their long lens cameras. Provided with keyless entry, occupants will find good quality self-patterned anthracite cloth wrapped around seats that are generously proportioned and padded. Comfort up front is high and talking of elevation, the driver also gets height adjustment, but rake (recline) is changed via coarsely calibrated levers that make for big steps between each selection. A more laborious-to-operate wheel adjustment is far superior with its finer calibration so why more manufacturers outside Germany tend to avoid this superior mechanism is a mystery. Maybe it’s money!

It’s in the back though that the Ballade earns 5 stars. By the standards of the class, knee and foot room is exceptional, headroom is adequate and the angle of recline of the shaped-for-two backrest with centre armrest is perfectly judged in terms of achieving a restful angle.

If we can leave those back seat drivers snoozing away and return to the front, let’s record that the steering wheel is adjustable, and leather-wrapped, and that it’s festooned with paddle shifters and controls for niceties such as Bluetooth, ‘source,’ volume and cruise control. The driver enjoys a clear view of a very simply marked pair of analogue instruments that flank a rather-too-busy central digital display, but to my annoyance, I noted that Honda has seen fit to axe a simple analogue temperature gauge in favour of a dreaded warning light so beloved of the opposition at Mazda.

Other details include an eight-inch central infotainment unit with voice control and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility that worked an absolute treat, along with two USB ports, a power point, a centre armrest, overhead grab handles, two illuminated vanity mirrors, electric windows, air con, electric mirrors and lots of unlined oddments spaces with enough cup holders to trigger a rise in the share price of coffee vendors.

Full marks to Honda for hiding away no less than six airbags in a cabin that’s mostly devoid of soft surfacing but which is sufficiently well-wrought to create an appropriately comforting rather than cosseting ambience. Don’t look too closely at the floor covering though as the grade of carpeting isn’t exactly the nicest. It isn’t any better in the boot either but the space in there is jolly good at 506 litres.

Given that every journey involves exposure to the cabin, the Ballade makes a better case for itself inside than out but the question to be answered is: “how does it drive?” The answer is simple to provide: “It depends how you drive.”

Allow me to explain. The normally aspirated 1.5 litre injected four is, on paper, adequately muscular at 89kW/145Nm but that’s a sea level figure, so at altitude, prepare for a modicum of lethargy. Dig deeper into the figures though and you’ll need climbing ropes and cleats in your shoes to scale the heights at which the engine has to revolve to produce those figures. The answer is 6 600 and 4 500 rpm respectively.

That tells you immediately that the bottom end muscle of this engine is very hard to detect so if you’re in a hurry or have to ascend gradients every day as I do, there’s an absolute need to up the revs. That’s not the end of the problem though as the CVT, irrespective of whether it’s a tweaked design as claimed, makes absolutely sure that the distressed sound of the small four is exaggerated by slippage. The effect is aurally unpleasant and frustrating to boot.

Maybe that’s why Honda quotes no performance figures, an unusual omission to be sure, but to add a little gloss, let me state that the paddle shifters do provide the frustrated driver with a modicum of control and out on the motorway, at least when the ribbon of tar is flat, the Ballade cruises peacefully enough with respectable deflection of mechanical as well as road and wind induced disturbances. Please don’t believe the claimed combined fuel figure of 5.5L/100km though. In primarily urban use, you’re much more likely to see 8.0L/100km.

But the story does not end there. Having grown annoyed by the wailing and gnashing of teeth under the bonnet and the transmission tunnel, I decided to bite the bullet and drive as though I was on my way to the hairdresser to get my blue rinse refreshed. I pressed the green economy button, drew a deep breath, and drove around with a newfound sense of calm that was rewarded by the Ballade in the form of much more peaceful If rather tardy progress. If that’s how most owners will drive, they’ll rather like life in this Honda as time passes them by!

Owners will also like the composed and comforting ride from the MacPherson strut/torsion beam suspension set-up that’s doubtless massaged by those old fashioned 60-profile tyres and they’ll also like the feelsome brakes that seem adequately powerful despite the presence of miniscule rear drums. The steering too is pleasingly weighted and telegraphs with reasonable faithfulness what is going on at the front wheels.

All of which tells you the Ballade isn’t a bad drive if time is not an issue, but if you’re in a hurry to get from A to B, especially with a load on at altitude, you’d best look elsewhere.

If you can cast that performance issue aside, and that’s a hard thing to do, there’s no doubting at all that the new Ballade’s forte is its interior, firstly in terms of space and secondly in terms of very good equipment levels for the money. The looks are debatable – no thanks in part to those small wheels – but that’s a subjective issue to be sure, so this writer is strongly recommending a test drive that encompasses hills or a heavy load or both before anyone opens their purses. And that even includes honourary members of the blue rinse brigade!