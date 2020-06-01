Trouble Buying Electricity Tokens? ZESA Prepaid System Down

A number of people have been running into challenges trying to buy electricity tokens this morning and last night. It seems the challenge is on ZEDTCs part as Paynow have put up a notice on their website informing customers of the challenges

Increased errors from ZETDC We’re currently receiving a greater than normal number of error responses from ZETDC, which may result in your purchase being flagged for our support staff to attend and can take up to 48 hours to resolve. Please only proceed if you’re aware of this and are prepared for it. Warning on the Paynow site

It seems the system isn’t entirely dysfunctional with some community group members saying they were able to purchase electricity tokens using EcoCash and OneMoney earlier today.

ZETDC hasn’t officially said anything through their social media channels which defeats the purpose of having these channels if you don’t then communicate challenges with consumers.

Update: Some comments from the community suggest this occurs pretty often on the 1st day of the month, when people buy electricity in their numbers due to a myth circulating that electricity is cheaper on the first day of the month. ZESA debunked the claims months ago but it seems consumers still believe it to be true.





