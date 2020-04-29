Uefa set 25 May deadline

EUROPEAN leagues have until 25 May to tell Uefa whether they want to complete or cancel their seasons.

Football is suspended in all European countries apart from Belarus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has this week stepped up its plans to resume the season in what has been labelled ‘Project Restart’.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Brighton and West Ham have opened their training grounds to players for individual work.

The Premier League league is hopeful of a potential 8 June restart and finishing at the end of July to fit in with Uefa’s European competition plans. This would require full training to begin by 18 May.

Top-flight clubs will meet on Friday to discuss options for the restart.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he had been in contact with clubs about restarting the Premier League “as soon as possible”. – bbc.com