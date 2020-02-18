UEFA has announced that tickets for this year’s EURO 2020 tournament will be distributed via a blockchain-based mobile application to improve and enhance the security and efficiency of the match experience for fans attending the games.

The reason they are taking such an approach is that they believe they can stomp out duplicate tickets by taking this approach:

The new state-of-the-art mobile ticketing system will provide secure ticket distribution and help prevent the replication and duplication of tickets, with QR codes only being activated by Bluetooth once fans are in close proximity to the stadium. UEFA blog post

With 28.3 million ticket requests for the tournament UEFA also believes having 1 million mobile tickets will also put less strain on the planet “by significantly reducing the number of paper tickets compared with previous tournaments.” Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

The post UEFA To Distribute 1 Million Tickets Via Blockchain This Year appeared first on Techzim.