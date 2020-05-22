Uni of Stellenbosch To Launch New Remote Learning Programmes Locally

Management Training Bureau and the University of Stellenbosch Business School Executive Development (USB-ED) are launching a remote learning platform later this morning.

Professor Amon Murwira – Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science & Technology Development- and the parties mentioned above will host a webinar to announce the launch of this platform.

The Minister will give a talk on the role of technology and digital literacy in skills development.

USB-ED will then announce the remote learning programmes that are going to be offered through Management Training Bureau and demonstrate how their remote learning platform will work.

This will all be done this morning – virtually and if you're interested in registering for the Webinar you can WhatsApp 0772947395/0774328353





