Unity key for economic growth and stability

EAGLE Vision Ministry founder Wilson Katumba has asserted that the success of a nation is entrenched in the achievement of families whose unity forms the basis of a stable country socially.

Speaking at the church’s second anniversary, Eagle Vision Church founder Wilson Katumba said the strength of a nation is most derived from the integrity of the home adding that children are most likely to thrive socially, emotionally, and economically when they enjoy the shelter and stability of intact families or guardians.

“We believe the success of a nation is rooted in the success of families therefore we aim to establish strong kingdom marriages. Strong families build strong communities…We have conducted marriage seminars to empower both in-house couples and those outside our church,” said Matumba.

A vision that was born 14 years ago came into existence in February 2019 and is this month celebrating its second anniversary.

“For the vision is yet for an appointed time, Habakkuk 2:3. The ministry was founded on the foundation of the word and the assurance given by God to Pastors Wilson and Nyarai Katumba that the Lord had called them to Mutare with the vision of discipling, empowering and fostering nations. The mission is preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to God’s people aligning them to the Word and purpose of God for their lives,” read a statement on the church’s website.

Under the vision, Eagle Vision run under seven objectives which are raising up marketplace leaders, establishing strong kingdom marriages, raising dynamic and relevant leaders in seven mountains of culture, fulfilling the Great Commission by penetrating into and discipling nations, ensuring that the ministry is established on Apostolic and Prophetic foundation, Healing Ministry and for God to be glorified through signs, miracles and wonders.

“Under Vision Hub, we have been holding Power Talks and business seminars to equip business people. From these seminars capital of over US$3 million was raised for a certain business. This gave birth to Hurudza Pitch Night, established to help those in agriculture with funds to boost or start their business,” Katumba said.

“Under this vision we have set up a hub for technical businesspeople in the church, this is to empower them by giving them access to machines for free. Under Vision Hub we experienced tremendous business growth in the church and in the city as well. These meetings are open for those who are not church members. This is our outreach arm to our business community,” he added.

Under the Great Commission Eagle Vision has established churches in Mutare, Mozambique, South Africa and has a cell group in Harare.

“Our online ministry has touched different people in different nations with people from foreign nations coming through with testimonies of how their lives have been transformed through the preaching of the word,” said Katumba.