UPDATE: ZIMSEC’s RESPONSE

I’d like to thank Nicky Dhlamini for her time in answering some concerns I, and I am sure parents and guardians have. I’m sure this doesn’t cover everything and the ZIMSEC website should have more information and contact details.

What does this release mean for Schools, Students and Parents?

“The press statement was prompted by the previous indication made by the Parent Ministry that June examinations will be sat on the 29th of June 2020. This statement was made merely to inform the nation of ZIMSECs preparedness for the examinations in the event that the Ministry does announce the school opening dates. A provisional examination timetables has been sent out to centres for them to prepare, therefore candidates and parents should also prepare accordingly.“ Nicky Dhlamini

Which provisions have been put into place to protect Students, Invigilators and Markers if the proposed dates are given the go ahead?

“ZIMSEC is an assessment board which provides assessment materials and certification accordingly. Our responsibility therefore, is to deliver examination materials and put in place measures to mitigate against unnecessary movement and contact during the examinations to the best of our ability according to the W.HO. guidelines stated in Statutory Instrument 099 of 2020 on Covid 19 prevention. See press statement for a summary of the measures“ Nicky Dhlamini

Who is going to supply PPEs (masks) to Students and Invigilators?

“Please contact the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as they are the custodian of the schools.“ Nicky Dhlamini

Have there been any curriculum changes for students who are writing in June and may have practical examinations?

There have been no changes in our assessment instruments. It should be noted that the June session is usually for those who are supplementing their Ordinary or Advanced level, and not for first time candidates whose main examination session is the November session. Nicky Dhlamini

Have you received any reports or feedback from Schools about their e-learning platforms and how are the students writing in November are coping?

Kindly contact the MoPSE. Nicky Dhlamini

