Usain Bolt slams ‘soft’ Solskjaer

USAIN Bolt has been a Manchester United fan since watching Ruud van Nistelrooy fire the club to the English Premier League title in 2003, but when asked about the current situation at Old Trafford, he put his heads into his hands and sighed.

“I really don’t know what to say about it,” the world’s fastest man told Business Insider last week. “I really don’t know what I say, man. It’s rough just watching and supporting now.”

United is currently enduring its worst domestic season in English Premier League history, sitting ninth in the top flight on 36 points, a massive 41 points behind league leaders Liverpool FC.

“I think Solskjaer needs to demand more, I think he’s too soft,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest problem, because we do have a decent team, you know what I mean. It’s not a team to win the league, but we should be in the top four.

“We have beaten all the top teams except Liverpool, and we took points off them too, [but] we lose to the smaller teams.

“When they don’t play well, he needs to be tough on them, you know, let them know that they need to be better. He’s always saying something positive, everyday. Even when we lose it’s something positive, and it makes no sense.” – businessinsider.com