Usain Bolt test positive for Covid-19

FORMER Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for Covid-19, according to Jamaica’s health ministry.

The news of Bolt’s positive test came after he celebrated his 34th birthday last week with a party at which masks weren’t worn. Bolt posted a video on his Twitter account Monday, saying he was awaiting his test results.

Bolt said that while he hasn’t experienced any coronavirus-related symptoms thus far, he is quarantining to prevent further spread.

On Friday, his birthday, Bolt tweeted a photo of himself and his three-month-old daughter, Olympia, with the caption, “Best birthday ever.”

Bolt said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, which was the day after his birthday party.

Known as the fastest man in the world due to his record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter dash, Bolt represented Jamaica at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Bolt won eight gold medals during his Olympic career, taking gold in the 100-meter dash three times, the 200-meter dash three times and the 4×100-meter relay twice. – Reuters