Using Microsoft Teams For Remote Work? Protect Yourself From This Security Flaw

Since everyone has been forced to adopt remote working tools because of the Novel Coronavirus – I believe a significant portion of companies the world over have adopted Microsoft Teams due to the fact that that’s a recognisable brand offering a pretty well reviewed product.

If you or the organisation you work for use Microsoft Teams you should be on the lookout for the latest cybersecurity problem – a phishing attack discovered by researchers at Abnormal Security.

The attackers behind the cyber crime created “convincing” emails that mirror automated notification emails from Microsoft Teams:

The landing pages that host both attacks look identical to the real webpages, and the imagery used is copied from actual notifications and emails from this provider. In one of the attacks, the sender email originates from a recently registered domain, sharepointonline-irs[.]com,” which is not associated to either Microsoft or the IRS.

If the phishing attack is succesful, cybercriminals will gain access to the following:

Microsoft Teams user credentials are exposed;

Because Microsoft Teams is linked to Office365, attackers also have access to additional information tied to the exposed individual’s account.

As with most phishing attacks, it's important that email recipients keep an eye out when opening links shared in emails since that then gives hackers unauthorised access.





