Cassava On Demand has launched VAYA Air Charter, a service that will allow businesses and tourists to hire private planes to any destination. The service will be the first of its kind in Zimbabwe (according to Cassava) and will see VAYA take to the skies.

It comes a week after VAYA unveiled two new services – VAYA Cross Border and VAYA Intercity – ahead of the busy holiday season.

Speaking at the launch of VAYA Air Charter in Victoria Falls on Thursday, Cassava on Demand CEO Mrs Dorothy Zimuto said the service will transform air travel in Zimbabwe. Vaya Air Charter will link customers requiring a chartered plane to the various operators that VAYA is in partnership with.

We are proud to unveil VAYA Air Charter, a new service which we believe will transform the air travel in Zimbabwe forever. VAYA Air Charter will give the business and tourist traveller the ability to travel on their own schedule. It will offer privacy and convenient access to hundreds of airports Cassava On Demand CEO – Dorothy Zimuto

She said

to charter a plane customers only need to provide their travelling details and VAYA

will get back to them within the hour with quotations from service providers so

they can make a choice based on their personal needs.

She said VAYA Air Charter will greatly

enhance the transit and holiday experience of tourists in Zimbabwe.

On arrival in Zimbabwe, VAYA Air Charter will fly to whatever destination they want to visit so they can experience Zimbabwean hospitality at their own pace.

She added that VAYA Air Charter

would also provide an opportunity for tour operators to offer their clients

several more options when booking their packages. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

{{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Vaya Launches Air Charter Service appeared first on Techzim.