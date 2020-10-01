Venus Williams vague about future after latest grand slam loss

Venus Williams was vague about her future after her latest first-round exit from a Grand Slam tournament, saying she was “not looking forward yet” to 2021.

With her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, the 40-year-old Williams bowed out of a Grand Slam event in the first round for a third time this year, after doing so at the Australian Open and U.S. Open.

The No. 76-ranked Williams has lost eight of nine matches this year, with her only win coming over eventual U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka in Lexington, Ky.

“It’s been a very long year of quarantine,” she said. “Now I’ll get to rest. So I’m looking forward to that.

“I’m going home from here. I’m done. If there is somewhere to play, I won’t be there.”

As for her future plans, she added: “I just stepped off the court. So even though it hasn’t been a ton of tournaments, it’s still been a very long year. So, yeah, I’m not looking forward yet.”

A 2002 French Open finalist, Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, but her last one came at Wimbledon in 2008. She reached the 2017 Australian Open final, losing to her sister Serena in the final when Serena was pregnant with daughter Olympia. – Forbes.com