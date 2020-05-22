Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech Video: Broadcasting Equipment was Zim’s Top Import Product In 2017
Tech
May 23, 2020

Video: Broadcasting Equipment was Zim’s Top Import Product In 2017

Print
EMail
ZBC Van

This is a visualization of 18 years of Zimbabwe imports from 2000 to 2018. Source: https://oec.world/en/visualize/tree_map/hs92/export/zwe/all/show/2017/

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge







If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Video: Broadcasting Equipment was Zim’s Top Import Product In 2017 appeared first on Techzim.