March 18, 2020
[Video] Fresh In A Box Founder – We Believe We Are Going To Be The Amazon Of Zimbabwe
Kuda Musasiwa, the Founder of Fresh In A Box recently talked about how the startup disrupted the market by delivering fresh produce direct to customers.
Musasiwa gave his 11-minute talk at a Baker Tilly Central Africa College of Knowledge event;
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
The post [Video] Fresh In A Box Founder – We Believe We Are Going To Be The Amazon Of Zimbabwe appeared first on Techzim.