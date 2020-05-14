Video: Game Developer Shares Preview Of What Next-Gen Console Graphics Will Look Like

Yesterday, Epic Games -the developer behind Fortnite released a tech-demo of a game running on the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to release later this year and usually both consoles have comparable graphics. Whilst it’s not yet clear which console will be outrightly better in terms of graphical output at release, I found Epic’s tech demo to be pretty fascinating to look at.

The fact that the next-gen consoles will be able to push out something like this at launch is pretty great and will only mean that by the time developers master the hardware 3-4 years into the release cycle we will be getting graphical masterpieces.

What usually happens at launch is that the new consoles have games that appear pretty similar to what is available to older hardware. It seems this might be the case again with Ubisoft -another huge developer- confirming that the new Assassin's Creed title will be running at 30fps which is closer to PS4 and Xbox One standards.





