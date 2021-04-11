Video of DMX refusing to start a beef with Eminem resurfaces

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old.

Eminem had prayed for the speedy recovery of DMX after the latter was hospitalized recently.

In his last tweet on April 4, Marshall Mathers wrote, “Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!”.

Eminem fans took to Twitter to bid farewell to DMX. Multiple fans shared a throwback video from 1999 in which Eminem is presenting an award to DMX.

One of the videos shared by users featured a clip from DMX’s interview in which the host apparently tries to pit the rapper against Eminem.

Instead of criticizing the Detroit native, DMX is heard saying, Eminem “is a good artist” and they have a good relationship.