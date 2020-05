The Patana AI app is a health app developed by a Zimbabwean that uses Artificial Intelligence and computer vision to observe a person’s movements and posture. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Video: Patana AI App Is A Doctor’s Companion Made By A Zimbo appeared first on Techzim.