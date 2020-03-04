Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech [Video] The Ratel Mini UPS Could Change Things For Wifi Dependent Businesses
Tech
March 4, 2020

[Video] The Ratel Mini UPS Could Change Things For Wifi Dependent Businesses

Print
EMail

The Ratel Mini UPS is a more versatile compact UPS system for powering low power home and office equipment. It has a heap of ports for powering stuff as well as charging it. But at US$70, would all it’s versatility be worth it’s price? Let’s find out in this review.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge




If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post [Video] The Ratel Mini UPS Could Change Things For Wifi Dependent Businesses appeared first on Techzim.