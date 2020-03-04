March 3, 2020
[Video] The Ratel Mini UPS Could Change Things For Wifi Dependent Businesses
The Ratel Mini UPS is a more versatile compact UPS system for powering low power home and office equipment. It has a heap of ports for powering stuff as well as charging it. But at US$70, would all it’s versatility be worth it’s price? Let’s find out in this review.
