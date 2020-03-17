Close Sidebar
Tech
March 17, 2020

[Video] What Are Econet’s Private Wifi Bundles?

Dialing *143# on Econet reveals a list of data services but as of late there has been a news addition. Private Wifi bundles. In this video we look at how they work and who is the best customer for them.

