Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech [Video] Zimbabwe GDP Per Capita Vs Other SADC Countries 2000-2018
Tech
April 22, 2020

[Video] Zimbabwe GDP Per Capita Vs Other SADC Countries 2000-2018

Print
EMail
Old Zimbabwean dollars

The following video is a visualization of SADC member state’s GDP Per Capita figures over an 18 year period. An animated comparison of how Zimbabwe has been faring compared to it’s other sister states. If you have any stats you want to see presented in this format do let us know. Enjoy, Like and Share

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge







If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post [Video] Zimbabwe GDP Per Capita Vs Other SADC Countries 2000-2018 appeared first on Techzim.