[Video] Zimbabwe GDP Per Capita Vs Other SADC Countries 2000-2018

The following video is a visualization of SADC member state’s GDP Per Capita figures over an 18 year period. An animated comparison of how Zimbabwe has been faring compared to it’s other sister states. If you have any stats you want to see presented in this format do let us know. Enjoy, Like and Share Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





