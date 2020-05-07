This is a visualization of Zimbabwe’s top 5 export destinations by value in millions of USD. Data has been sourced from Observatory of Economic Complexity. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Video: Zimbabwe’s Top 5 Export Destinations In Millions Of Dollars 1997 To 2017 appeared first on Techzim.