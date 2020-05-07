Close Sidebar
Video: Zimbabwe's Top 5 Export Destinations In Millions Of Dollars 1997 To 2017
Tech
May 7, 2020

Video: Zimbabwe’s Top 5 Export Destinations In Millions Of Dollars 1997 To 2017

Jigsaw puzzle of the map of Africa

This is a visualization of Zimbabwe’s top 5 export destinations by value in millions of USD. Data has been sourced from Observatory of Economic Complexity.

The post Video: Zimbabwe’s Top 5 Export Destinations In Millions Of Dollars 1997 To 2017 appeared first on Techzim.