Ever wondered what Zimbabweans were doing on the internet the past 10 years? Well here is a visual of how social media tastes of Zimbabweans has changed over 10 years.

If you have any stats you like to see presented in this format do let us know in the comments. Enjoy. Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post [Video] Zim’s Decade Of Social Media (2009-2019) appeared first on Techzim.