[Watch] HIT Unveils Their Ventilator

When Nick Mangwana tweeted that HIT had made a ventilator and they could produce up to 40 of those on a daily basis, there was a lot of scepticism – reasonably so.

HIT has now shared a video of their in-house ventilator with Engineer Edward Makute and Sister Mashoko providing a walkthrough of how the health machine will work; The Harare Institute of Technology has unveiled a locally produced ventilator in response to the COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/pC5dBjxZP1 — H I T (@HarareInstitute) April 16, 2020

There is no mention of how many of these the school intends to make, but with the crisis intensifying locally, efforts like those being made by HIT and other groups such as Kufema Zimbabwe will hopefully provide relief to those who will need it.

We are reaching out to HIT to understand how many of these they intend to make. We will update this article once they've provided a response.





