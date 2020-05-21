We joined Open Parly’s Nyasha Mukapiko, MISA Zim’s Nompilo Simanje and Pearl Matibe -a columnist based in the USA- to discuss the recently gazetted Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill.

The topic of the discussion was “Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill: Implications on the Freedom of Media”: Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge





Number to recharge:

Airtime amount:

EcoCash number:



{{error_message}}



{{error_message}}

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Watch: Panel Discussion On Recently Gazetted Cyber Security & Data Protection Bill appeared first on Techzim.