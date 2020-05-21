Close Sidebar
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette
The Financial Gazette

Input your search keywords and press Enter.

Home Tech Watch: Panel Discussion On Recently Gazetted Cyber Security & Data Protection Bill
Tech
May 21, 2020

Watch: Panel Discussion On Recently Gazetted Cyber Security & Data Protection Bill

Print
EMail

We joined Open Parly’s Nyasha Mukapiko, MISA Zim’s Nompilo Simanje and Pearl Matibe -a columnist based in the USA- to discuss the recently gazetted Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill.

The topic of the discussion was “Cybersecurity and Data Protection Bill: Implications on the Freedom of Media”:

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge







If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

The post Watch: Panel Discussion On Recently Gazetted Cyber Security & Data Protection Bill appeared first on Techzim.